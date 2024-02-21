NFL Rumors: Bears trade packages, Packers upgrade safety, Brian Burns contract
- Do the Chicago Bears keep the No. 1 pick or Justin Fields?
- Green Bay Packers linked to dynamic safety
- Where do things stand with Brian Burns and the Carolina Panthers?
By Lior Lampert
ESPN projects potential trade packages for the No. 1 pick
After passing up on Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and eventual AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans to move down in last year’s draft, the Chicago Bears face arguably their most important decision in franchise history.
Do they trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for a monumental haul and build around fifth-year quarterback Justin Fields? Or, do they move on from Fields and select his replacement with the first pick in the form of USC’s Caleb Williams, who is being labeled as a generational prospect?
If the Bears choose Williams over Fields, what does that mean for the latter? Where could he end up? Alternatively, if Chicago elects to trade the first pick for a second consecutive season, what could they get in return?
ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Field Yates crafted potential offers for the No. 1 overall pick to three teams picking in the top 10 of the draft who have been rumored to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason: The Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons.
Yates’ trade packages involving the Commanders and Patriots would send the No. 1 pick to Washington or New England in exchange for their top-three selection, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 first-rounder. For the Falcons, Yates has them surrendering the eighth pick in the draft along with first and second-round picks in 2025 and 2026 to move up to No. 1 on the board.
Per Cronin, the Falcons package seems to offer the most intrigue because it allows the Bears to stick with Fields while replenishing their assets to a point where they can add pieces around him while also drafting a potential successor to sit behind him on the bench in 2024.’
If they trade Fields, the Falcons along with the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers are the consensus favorites to acquire him. So, Cronin and Yates laid out potential frameworks for deals with each of those teams.
While the Steelers and Falcons would send out 2024 second-round picks, the Raiders would give up a third-round selection in addition to disgruntled wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Overall, the Bears have options, but which do they prefer?