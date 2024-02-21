NFL Rumors: Bears trade packages, Packers upgrade safety, Brian Burns contract
- Do the Chicago Bears keep the No. 1 pick or Justin Fields?
- Green Bay Packers linked to dynamic safety
- Where do things stand with Brian Burns and the Carolina Panthers?
By Lior Lampert
What's next for the Panthers, Brian Burns
Back in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams offered to send two first-round picks and a second-round selection to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for stud edge rusher Brian Brians, which the Panthers rejected, per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Now, they face the possibility of losing him as he enters unrestricted free agency this offseason.
Carolina declined the offer in hopes of working out a long-term deal with Burns, but negotiations have stalled since, and the two-time Pro Bowler’s dip in production this past season has left many wondering where things stand between the Panthers and their star defensive player.
The Panthers have until Mar. 5 to franchise tag Burns but have not tagged a player since 2021, when they did it to retain right tackle Taylor Moton. If they elect to do the same for Burns, it will keep him in Carolina for another season and give both sides an additional year to work out a long-term contract.
The Athletic’s Joseph Person reports that the Panthers made an offer valued “as high as five years at $27 million a year” before the 2023 campaign, but Burns was searching for a contract worth roughly $30 million annually. While it’s not far off, there seems to be a sizable gap in negotiations.
New general manager Dan Morgan isn’t going to let Burns leave Carolina for nothing, which keeps the idea of a potential tag-and-trade scenario in play according to Person – who reported that teams would be willing to give a first-round pick for Burns based on what he heard from a long-time front office executive.
Ultimately, it’s tough to envision the Panthers moving on from such a talented and productive player, especially considering the offer they passed up on to keep Burns in the mix.