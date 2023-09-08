NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy claps back at Steelers, Mike Evans extension, Tee Higgins latest
- Brock Purdy claps back at Steelers QB Patrick Peterson
- Bucs prioritizing young core over Mike Evans extension
- Bengals not expected to reach long-term extension with Tee Higgins
NFL Rumors: Bengals 'never got close' to extension with Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals gave Joe Burrow the most expensive contract in NFL history on Thursday — $275 million over five years, with $219 million guaranteed. Next in line are Burrow's two key weapons, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Chase feels like a foregone conclusion. He's one of the best in the league at his position and he was Burrow's teammate at LSU during the 2019 title run. Those two are inseparable.
Burrow has expressed a desire for both of his star WRs to get paid, but it looks like Tee Higgins could be the odd man out. According to Kelsey Conway of the Enquirer, the two sides "never got close" to a long-term extension.
The Bengals will milk the remainder of Higgins' rookie contract for what it's worth, but there's a good chance the front office simply doesn't want to pay top dollar for two wide receivers after breaking records with Burrow's contract.
If it's one or the other, Chase gets the nod. But, Higgins is integral to the Bengals' offense and his departure would have severe consequences.
A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins caught 67.9 percent of his targets last season for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns on 74 receptions. He appeared in 16 games (14 starts) and operated as Burrow's second fiddle. At 6-foot-4, Higgins is a special athlete who frequently makes Burrow look good with improbable snatches in traffic.
Any team would be lucky to have Higgins on board. He's 24 years old, still on the upswing. If the Bengals pinch pennies and decide not to pay Higgins, another team will — and the offense will suffer.