Bengals stir rivalry pot with Joe Burrow contract news drop in middle of Chiefs opener
The Cincinnati Bengals announced a record contract extension for quarterback Joe Burrow in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs opening game.
By Mark Powell
The Cincinnati Bengals signed quarterback Joe Burrow to a record contract extension just as the NFL season began. With the Chiefs and Lions playing on Thursday night, the timing seemed almost intentional.
Of course, it's unlikely the Bengals wanted to wait this long, but it's best to sign Burrow prior to the start of their regular season, which begins on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Burrow has established himself as a perennial MVP candidate and one of the best quarterbacks in football. It's safe to say Cincinnati's front office is paying him as such.
Burrow was destined to be the next quarterback paid, thus resetting the market in his own right. The asking price for QBs across the league has only gone up since the Browns gave Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed contract last offseason. Now, Burrow is the top-paid QB in football.
Joe Burrow contract details
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burrow will make $275 million over the next five years if he hits all his incentives. At worst, the Bengals owe him just over $219 million guaranteed.
While that may seem like a lot of money on the surface, signing Burrow now has to be seen as a win for the Bengals. Frankly, the longer they waited, the more Burrow's value would increase. He's a likely MVP candidate this season should he stay healthy.
Bengals stir Chiefs rivalry with Joe Burrow announcement
As for the rivalry element, the Bengals and Chiefs are seemingly on a collision course to meet in the AFC postseason. Cincinnati are favored to win the AFC North over the likes of the Ravens, Steelers and Browns. Kansas City, meanwhile, are the defending Super Bowl champions for a reason, though they should face some fierce competition from the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos.
Arrowhead isn't 'Burrowhead' on Thursday night, but this rivalry is just getting started.