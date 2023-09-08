NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy claps back at Steelers, Mike Evans extension, Tee Higgins latest
- Bucs prioritizing young core over Mike Evans extension
NFL Rumors: Buccaneers will focus on youth instead of extending Mike Evans
Mike Evans and his agents gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a hard deadline — Saturday, Sept. 9 — to make a suitable long-term contract offer. If not, Evans threatened to shut down negotiations.
Well, that won't stop the Bucs from letting the longtime franchise pillar spend his 10th NFL season in contract limbo.
Evans has spent his entire nine-year career with the Bucs, forming a deep relationship with the community. He was GM Jason Licht's first-ever draft pick. And yet, rather than reward him for nearly a decade of stellar service — with over 1,000 yards receiving in every season of his career — the Bucs are electing to let Evans' contract run out.
Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Bucs are focusing on young talent while remaining mindful of the lucrative contracts already handed out to RBs and other WRs, such as Chris Godwin. There's also the Baker Mayfield factor to consider. If he plays well, Tampa is expected to give him a payday.
It's a cold business sometimes. Nobody has earned a contract from the Bucs more than Evans, but the 30-year-old doesn't really fit the timeline. The Bucs still have a lot of offensive talent left over from the Tom Brady era and the NFC South is winnable, but this is a rebuilding team for all intents and purposes.
Evans has been a paragon of consistency in Tampa Bay, but this is probably his last ride. Anderson notes the possibility of the Bucs letting Evans expire before offering an extension next offseason, but there's a good chance the veteran feels too disrespected to entertain the idea any further.