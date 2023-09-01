NFL Rumors: Mike Evans deadline, 49ers diss Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers Jets dream
- Mike Evans contract talks hit snag for Buccaneers
- 49ers' Kyle Shanahan disses Jimmy Garoppolo
- Aaron Rodgers dubs Jets experience 'a beautiful dream'
It would appear that Mike Evans' historic career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is approaching a rather unceremonious conclusion. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Evans' contract talks have hit a snag. This "likely will be his final season" with the organization.
Evans is in the final year of his five-year, $82 million contract. The star wideout's agent has set a deadline — Sept. 9, the day before Tampa's Week 1 game — for the two sides to agree to terms. If that deadline passes, Evans' side will shut down talks for the season. The 30-year-old is believed to be seeking a deal "similar" to the three-year, $80.1 million deal Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp signed, which includes $75 million guaranteed.
The No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans has spent his entire nine-year career with the Bucs. He leads the franchise in all-time receiving yards (10,425) and he currently holds the NFL record for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards to start a career.
Evans has also been a force for good in the community. His dedication to the organization — not to mention his accomplishments, such as a Super Bowl victory alongside Tom Brady in 2021 — makes it difficult for Evans to stomach the disrespect of Tampa Bay's waning interest.
"It sickens him to see players hold out and get rewarded, when he does everything for the organization on the field, in the community, off the field, working with other players in the organization," Evans' agent Deryk Gilmore told the Times.
The Bucs are expected to prioritize youth and financial flexibility in the years to come after spending top dollar during the Brady era. Evans is fast approaching the end of his football prime and he no longer fits the Bucs' timeline.
That's the cold nature of NFL business sometimes. He's a franchise legend, and odds are the Bucs will simply show him the door at season's end.