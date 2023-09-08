NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy claps back at Steelers, Mike Evans extension, Tee Higgins latest
NFL Rumors: 49ers' Brock Purdy claps back at Steelers' Patrick Peterson
On a recent episode of his 'All Things Covered' podcast, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Patrick Peterson alluded to "tell signs" in the San Francisco 49ers' offense, which he vowed to exploit in Week 1.
"There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we’re gonna get from those guys in certain situations," said Peterson. "When I get my pick Sunday we’ll talk about it."
Those are bold words from the eight-time Pro Bowler. The Niners will start second-year QB Brock Purdy on Sunday. San Francisco's QB battle, which culminated in former No. 3 pick Trey Lance getting dealt to the Cowboys, was highly publicized over the summer. Purdy is the weapon of choice for the Niners' offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan.
Purdy is skeptical about Peterson's claim.
"I don’t know what to really say about that," he said. "Patrick Peterson is a great player, I grew up watching him. I was from Arizona, and he played for the Cardinals. That’s the competitive nature of football, I guess. But we’ll see."
We'll see, indeed.
Peterson also said Purdy is simply throwing the ball "schematically where it's supposed to go," which reads as a not-so-subtle criticism of Purdy's mental acuity in the pocket. That doesn't entirely track with the numbers. Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine appearances (five starts) last season. The Niners were 5-0 with Purdy in the QB1 role.
San Francisco doesn't have the most explosive offense, sure, but Purdy is more than a system QB if last season was any indication. Plus, there's a lot to be said for Shanahan's system. Peterson is a great cornerback, but he has certainly set himself up for a lot of flack if he doesn't walk the walk on Sunday.