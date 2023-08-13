49ers fans explain Trey Lance’s uninspiring preseason performance with wild conspiracy theory
Trey Lance didn’t exactly shine in the 49ers’ first preseason game and some fans are convinced that was by design from Kyle Shanahan.
The 49ers quarterback situation is among the most interesting storylines of the NFL preseason. They’ve got Brock Purdy is seemingly in the driver’s seat to hold on to QB1 status but he’s coming back from injury and may not be ready for the season opener.
So the training camp battle between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold has taken on extra importance. Either one could make a strong enough impression to take the job instead.
Unfortunately, neither looked particularly inspiring in a 34-7 loss to the Raiders to open the preseason on Sunday. That’s a bigger problem for Lance, the former No. 3 overall pick who creeps nearer to bust status every year.
But what if — give me a second to put on my tinfoil hat — head coach Kyler Shanahan was rigging it to make Lance look bad?
That’s an actual theory being pushed in some corners of 49ers Twitter right now.
49ers Twitter thinks Trey Lance is getting hosed by Kyle Shanahan
Yeah, that’s a stretch and a half. If Shanahan wants to start Purdy, he’ll start Purdy. Lance performing poorly in the preseason only makes it harder to trade him and trading the QB would be the most beneficial outcome for Shanahan if he was really that devoted to Purdy over Lance.
Lance completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown. Those aren’t bad numbers by any stretch.
The issue wasn’t the numbers, it was the performance beyond the numbers. Lance’s touchdown was actually a red zone interception that Raiders DB Chris Conley dropped into the hands of 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley. That’s a heads-up play by Dwelley and an absurdly large chunk of luck for Lance.
The 49ers quarterback also took four sacks on the outing. The fault for those sacks certainly rests in large part on the offensive line, but quarterbacks also need to understand how to get the ball out quickly enough to avoid sacks. Lance held on to the ball for far too long.
It’s simply too early in the preseason to totally write off Lance. He could learn from his mistakes and have a much improved showing next week against the Broncos. Or not. Either way, his performances will be what they are on the field, no conspiracy theories necessary.