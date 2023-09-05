NFL Rumors: Latest on Chris Jones, Nick Bosa and Mike Evans contracts
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Mike Evans still hanging in contract limbo with Bucs
In the latest development in the Mike Evans contract negotiations, the star wide receiver and the Buccaneers have yet to come to an agreement on a new deal.
NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Evans' negotiating team submitted a contract structure to the Bucs that was deemed acceptable by Evans and also accounted for Tampa Bay's considerations, presumably related to the team's future cap space.
However, shortly after Anderson's report, fellow NFL insider Jordan Schultz said that the Bucs and Evans have had zero communication over the last few days. Evans will make "one last effort" toward the end of the week and has set a hard deadline for contract talks for this Saturday.
It should be noted that the two sides don't seem any closer to a deal than before. All Anderson reported was that Evans sent his team a desirable framework of a deal. Now, the ball is in the Bucs' court to work with Evans within that framework assuming both sides still want to get an extension done.
Compared to other players knee-deep in contract negotiations, Evans has chosen not to hold out, a tactic commonly used by players to increase the pressure on their front office. He will earn $13 million in base salary in 2023, his tenth season in Tampa Bay.
The 2014 first-round pick by the Bucs released a statement last week saying he wanted to be in camp and practice to help the team win this year: "I don't want to be a hold out and hurt our team."
Evans' choice to participate in team activities could soften the Bucs' stance or backfire badly. Saturday, September 9, is the date to watch and see if Evans and the Bucs can hammer out a last-minute deal.