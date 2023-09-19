NFL Rumors: 3 moves Browns can make to replace Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered an awful knee injury in Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are three running backs the team can bring in.
By Scott Rogust
3 moves Browns can make to replace Nick Chubb, No. 1: Trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Perhaps the largest move the Cleveland Browns could make is to give the Indianapolis Colts a call to see what it would take for them to acquire Jonathan Taylor.
This offseason saw the relationship between the Colts and Taylor disintegrate, as the running back was seeking a long-term contract extension. No deal could be reached, and Taylor left training camp on multiple occasions. Owner Jim Irsay initially declared that the team would not be trading Taylor. That changed, as the Colts gave Taylor until Aug. 29 to find a team and for said organization to make them an offer. Despite reports of calls made, the Colts opted against dealing him.
Taylor is currently on the physically unable-to-perform (PUP) list for the Colts due to an ankle injury, meaning that he is sidelined for the first four games of the season at minimum. While no trade agreement was made by Aug. 29, there is still the possibility that Taylor could be dealt at the trade deadline, which takes place on Oct. 31.
Through his first three seasons, Taylor ran for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns on 756 carries while catching 104-of-130 targets for 802 yards and three touchdowns.
This might be the least plausible move for the Browns, considering what the Colts reportedly asked for during negotiations with the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins. Hey, it wouldn't hurt to ask.