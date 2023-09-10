NFL rumors: Colts were after surprise young Packers wide receiver in Jonathan Taylor trade talks
The Colts were apparently looking to snag Packers wide receiver Christian Watson as part of a return in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade.
By Kristen Wong
With Week 1's Sunday slate of games just hours away, the Jonathan Taylor trade rumors may be taking a backseat for now. Still, it feels like just yesterday when the Indianapolis Colts were trying to fleece other teams after granting Taylor permission to seek a trade.
The Colts wanted Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins. And apparently, they wanted Christian Watson from the Packers.
In a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Christian Watson's name popped up when the two teams had "initial discussions" about a potential Taylor trade weeks ago.
From the Packers' perspective, trading Watson was simply not happening. Green Bay "never considered dealing Watson for Taylor" and shut down any possibility of a player swap.
Watson, a 2022 second-round pick, has grown into one of the Packers' most vital offensive pieces and will likely have a firmly cemented role alongside quarterback Jordan Love, Romeo Doubs, and other fledgling starlets.
Per Schefter, the Packers only offered draft compensation in the Jonathan Taylor trade talks, which wasn't enough to convince the Colts to let go of their All-Pro back.
The Colts have until October 31, the NFL trade deadline, to try and deal Taylor, who is starting the 2023 season on the PUP list.
Indy's rumored interest in Waddle and Watson would appear laughable to most of the league, and desperation does not look good on Jim Irsay. The Colts are clearly trying to snag a wide receiver in his prime in return for Taylor, only a little more realistic of a return than trying to get first-round picks.
The 24-year-old Waddle and 24-year-old Watson are expected to play important roles on their respective teams in 2023 and for the foreseeable future; last year, Waddle recorded 1,356 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, and Watson broke out for 611 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Watson did suffer a hamstring injury this summer and will sit out of the Packers' season opener against the Bears on Sunday. But make no mistake, he's going to be included in Green Bay's offensive blueprint, one that will feature a star running back duo -- Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon -- instead of Taylor this season.