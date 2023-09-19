NFL Rumors: 3 moves Browns can make to replace Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered an awful knee injury in Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are three running backs the team can bring in.
By Scott Rogust
3 moves Browns can make to replace Nick Chubb, No. 2: Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers
One other option the Cleveland Browns can explore is to call other teams to inquire about their running backs and figure out what it would take to make a deal. There is one name that was recently placed on the trade block, and that's Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams.
This season, Akers was seemingly in place to be the starting running back for the Rams offense. But in Week 1, second-year running back Kyren Williams was the difference-maker, rushing for 52 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in Los Angeles' 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Akers received 22 carries but ran for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Ahead of the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the rival San Francisco 49ers, Akers was deemed a healthy inactive by the team, and it even took him by surprise. With that, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the Rams were fielding trade calls for Akers.
With Chubb out, Akers could be a quality player to bring in to help out Cleveland's rushing attack. Akers is a restricted free agent after the season, so it likely won't cost much for the Browns to acquire him.
In his four years with the Rams (30 games, 15 starts), Akers ran for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns on 360 carries.