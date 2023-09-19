NFL Rumors: 3 moves Browns can make to replace Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered an awful knee injury in Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are three running backs the team can bring in.
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns entered Week 2 looking to extend their record to 2-0 with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Things got off to a bad start when Deshaun Watson's first pass of the game was intercepted by linebacker Alex Highsmith and returned for a touchdown. Things would get much worse for Cleveland, as one of their best players left the game with a serious injury.
In the second quarter, Browns running back Nick Chubb took a carry up the middle for a five-yard gain. Chubb was stopped by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, whose helmet made contact with his left knee, causing it to bend awkwardly. Chubb was carted off the field at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was ruled out for the remainder of the game rather quickly.
This was to the same knee that Chubb suffered a torn LCL, MCL, PCL, cartilage damage, and a dislocated knee cap back in 2015 when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Given how quickly Chubb was ruled out, it shows that his injury is serious. With that, the Browns will have a big hole in the running back depth chart since Chubb is one of the best at his position in the entire NFL. With Cleveland having playoff hopes this season, they will probably be enticed to make a big move to attempt to replace Chubb's production.
Here are three moves the team can make.
3 moves Browns can make to replace Nick Chubb, No. 3: Re-sign Kareem Hunt
Perhaps the easiest option for Cleveland is to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt.
The Browns brought in Hunt back in 2019, and he proved to be a good complement and a one-two punch with Chubb. Hunt could run but also make catches out of the backfield. Last season, Hunt ran for 468 yards and three touchdowns on 123 carries while catching 35-of-44 targets for 210 yards and a touchdown in 17 games.
Through his four seasons, Hunt recorded 1,874 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 132 receptions, 973 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns (166 targets) in 49 games.
Bringing in Hunt make sense, considering he knows Cleveland's offense. He is still available in free agency, as he seemingly was near a deal with the New Orleans Saints before leaving without a deal to visit the Indianapolis Colts. However, the AFC South team was unable to sign Hunt. Giving him a call would make sense for the Browns.