NFL Rumors: Cam Akers trade talk, Kirk Cousins dark horse, and the Return of the Elves
- Cam Akers deja vu: Rams RB back on the trade block?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Cam Akers addresses 'confusing' trade situation with Rams
One week into Cam Akers' 2023 season, he's already enveloped in rampant trade rumors.
Ahead of the Sunday afternoon slate of games, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the Rams running back is expected to be inactive for Week 2's game against the 49ers. Akers is apparently a healthy scratch and is going to be deactivated due to the coaches' decision.
This could mean the Rams don't see value in holding onto Akers -- for reasons unspecified -- and are actively looking to trade him. Glazer believes this to be the case, and per his sources, the Rams have already started contacting other teams to work toward a mutually beneficial trade.
Is it beneficial for Akers, though? The Rams running back, known for his miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles, posted on social media that he was "just as confused as everybody else," likely referring to his current state of limbo in L.A.
This all will sound very familiar with those following Akers last year. In 2022, Akers requested a trade because he was dissatisfied with his role in the offense. He ended up spending a few weeks away from the team, wasn't traded ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and stayed with the team to close out the season.
Akers has had a very up-and-down four-year career with the Rams and may be looking for a fresh start, yet he also appears confused as to why his team is deciding to offload him now.
Kyren Williams is the next back up to absorb Akers snaps, and Williams just enjoyed a fine Week 1 outing with two touchdowns against the Seahawks.
Maybe teams interested in Jonathan Taylor pivot to Akers now? The Dolphins, Packers, and a few other teams may be ready to pounce.