NFL rumors: Chiefs plan for Hardman, Falcons moving on coach interviews, Bengals could lose OC
- Bengals OC Brian Callahan is a popular head coach candidate
- Falcons set to interview multiple potential coaches
- Chiefs could involve Mecole Hardman more in postseason gameplan
NFL Rumors: Falcons interested in several head coach candidates
The Falcons fired Arthur Smith shortly after the New Orleans Saints embarrassed them in the season finale. Now, Arthur Blank will scour the market for the right man to chart the next course for an undeniably talented football team. You've probably heard it already — the Falcons are a good coach and a good quarterback away from contention.
Atlanta has wasted no time getting candidates lined up. In addition to the aforementioned Callahan, the Falcons have plans to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Los Angeles Rams D.C. Raheem Morris. The latter is another popular candidate arould the league, having already lined up an interview with the Commanders. With so many teams in need of coaches, we could see competition erupt and bidding wars ensue.
While the Falcons can justify another offensive-minded head coach due to their recent personnel decisions — Atlanta has invested first-round picks in Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson — most teams alternate between offense and defense with each head coaching hire. The Falcons' defense was actually quite strong last season under Ryan Nielsen. There's a chance for Atlanta to keep him around, but hiring a defensive coordinator as head coach would effectively excise Nielsen. Atlanta is currently blocking assistants from interviewing elsewhere, which is a notable and unique tactic.
San Francisco and Los Angeles were two of the best defenses in the NFC this past season. The Falcons are also interested in Bill Belichick. A report from D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution dubs Belichick "the guy" Atlanta is after. It would require a compelling pitch to land Belichick in the heart of the southeast, but the Falcons' talent on both sides of the football is better than most teams currently searching for a new head coach.
Belichick's reputation is complicated, but he is widely considered the greatest head coach in NFL history. You can only nitpick six Super Bowl wins so much.