NFL rumors: Chiefs plan for Hardman, Falcons moving on coach interviews, Bengals could lose OC
NFL Rumors: Chiefs could incorperate Mecole Hardman more this postseason
Mecole Hardman took center stage during the Chiefs' Week 18 victory over the Chargers, posting six catches and 77 yards on 11 targets. He was Blaine Gabbert's favorite connection. That doesn't necessarily mean much, but with how poor the Kansas City WR room has performed in 2023, Hardman's performance opened a lot of eyes.
The 25-year-old, who was reunited with Kansas City via midseason trade from the New York Jets, has already won two Super Bowls alongside Patrick Mahomes. His trademark speed is the perfect complement to Mahomes' rocket-arm. Consistency has been a problem for Hardman, but he's a game-breaking talent when operating at his peak.
Hardman played every snap for the Chiefs in Week 18. When asked if Hardman's involvement will increase heading into Saturday's Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins, O.C. Matt Nagy didn't deny the possibility.
"Possibly a little bit. I think last week was good for him to be able to get in there and play a lot, he played a lot of snaps, made some plays. He’s got veteran experience; he’s played in these types of games. He always brings that speed element and I love his attitude; he’s been really good since he’s been here. When you get through that little stretch that we hit in particular offensively and you see guys that are really grinding and staying positive and sticking together, he’s one of those guys that makes it fun in the end."
It's clear Hardman has won over the coaching staff with his effort and enthusiasm, the value of which cannot be overstated in the midst of a relatively dour Chiefs season. Kansas City is still searching for reliable answers on offense. Hardman has postseason experience playing off of Mahomes, so there's a chance he explodes on the big stage. One has to believe the Chiefs can still reach another gear, despite their myriad issues.
That said, Saturday's game is expected to feature sub-zero temperatures that could impact the passing game.