NFL Rumors: Chiefs must pivot to next Tyreek Hill after top target goes off board
The Chiefs shouldn't waste time on the NFL free agent market looking for a wide receiver, as there are better options in the NFL Draft.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs had been pursuing several wide receivers in the free-agent market, including Darnell Mooney and Curtis Samuel.
Mooney just signed with the Atlanta Falcons, proving that perhaps this market is moving a little fast for the Chiefs liking. The contract Mooney eventually received from Atlanta to play alongside Kirk Cousins was likely a little out of the Chiefs price range, as well.
Samuel will receive a similar contract when all is said and done. Given the Chiefs just signed Chris Jones to a monstrous extension and could pursue a similar route with L'Jarius Sneed and other free agents, shopping in the wide receiver bargain bin isn't in their best interest. That is assuming, of course, that wideouts won't take a pay cut to play with Patrick Mahomes.
NFL Rumors: With Darnell Mooney off the board, Chiefs can pivot to NFL Draft for next wide receiver
The Chiefs were enamored with Xavier Worthy at the NFL Combine, who ran a 4.21 40-yard dash. Worthy was just as impressed with Kansas City, and even spoke to the possibility of playing there.
"In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs," said Worthy, h/t USA Today's Tyler Dragon. "Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me."
Worthy openly lobbied for the Chiefs to draft him. Kansas City has the No. 32 selection in the NFL Draft, and after Worthy's impressive combine, the Chiefs may have to trade up some to land the speedster. However, drafting a player like Worthy who can stretch the field will open up more opportunities for Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and the rest of the KC receiving corps.
It could make more of an impact than signing someone like Mooney, Samuel or Odell Beckham Jr.