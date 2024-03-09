NFL Rumors: Chiefs next Tyreek Hill already wants to come to Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs could get their Tyreek Hill Lite in a few weeks.
Texas wideout Xavier Worthy made waves at the NFL Combine, setting the new 40-yard dash record at 4.21 seconds. He vaulted up draft boards as a result, naturally appealing to just about every contender in need of depth in the WR room.
All signs point toward Worthy coming off the board in the first round. One popular theoretical landing spot is — you guessed it — Kansas City. No winning team needs WR help for than the Chiefs, who led the NFL in drops a season ago. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is already out the door, and Mecole Hardman might not be far behind.
The Chiefs are precariously placed at No. 32 in the first round, which could push their luck a bit as far as Worthy is concerned. Maybe Brett Veach trades up. Maybe Kansas City just gets lucky. It wouldn't be the first time. Either way, adding a proper speedster to the Chiefs' WR room is a tantilzing thought. We know Patrick Mahomes can reward big-play ability more than any other NFL QB.
For what it's worth, Worthy agrees. He knows Kansas City is the perfect fit, so he's openly lobbying for the partnership to materialize.
"In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs," said Worthy, h/t USA Today's Tyler Dragon. "Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me."
Setting the bar at Tyreek Hill is bold, but when you set the new Combine record for speed, you earn the right to make a few bold proclamations.
Of course, Worthy isn't straight-up saying "I am Tyreek Hill." He's more focused on how the Chiefs used Hill, whose game-breaking speed helped Kansas City win the first Super Bowl of the Mahomes era.
The Chiefs' offense is defined by its creativity and improvisation. Mahomes regularly extends plays with his legs and operates outside the confines of a traditional scheme. We see Travis Kelce buck the playbook and navigate his way to catches on a regular basis. No team is better at converting on broken plays and creating something out of nothing.
That could be the perfect system fit for Worthy. He occupied a starring role at Texas, reeling in 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. That is a healthy 13.5 yards per catch. Worthy struggled with drops — a particularly serious red flag for the Chiefs — but he improved over the course of his collegiate career.
It's unwise for the Chiefs to expect immediate stardom from Worthy, or any draft pick for that matter. If Kansas City wants to meaningfully change the dynamics of their WR room next season, it will require free agency expenses. But, Worthy has the natural talent to thrive sooner than later, and there isn't a better QB partner in the NFL than Mahomes. That goes for any WR, really, but it is especially true for Worthy.
We will see if the 20-year-old gets his wish.