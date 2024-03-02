5 best Mecole Hardman replacements after outing the Chiefs for potential tampering
Mecole Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs are in hot water. Here is how Brett Veach can replace the speedy wideout.
The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on a perfectly executed pass to Mecole Hardman. Now, mere weeks after being enshrined in franchise lore, Hardman is on the hot seat. After a brief social media spat with old teammates, the 25-year-old WR was hit with allegations of tampering.
According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the New York Jets have "validated belief" that Hardman leaked game plans to their opponents. Hardman, dubbed a "disgruntled former employee" by Jets punter Thomas Morestead, refuted the allegations on Twitter.
At the moment there is no indication that Hardman faces further punishment, but the resolution to this conflict could get messy. Hardman recently went on Ryan Clark's podcast, where he divulged a personal request to Brett Veach and Patrick Mahomes to "come get [him]" off the Jets. That sure sounds like tampering, even if Hardman has since attempted to cover his tracks.
Whether the NFL takes action or not, it would appear that Hardman's future in Kansas City hangs in the balance. Before his Super Bowl-winning catch, Hardman was already a figure of controversy. He caught 14 of 21 regular season targets in six games with Kansas City, averaging a career-low 8.4 yards per catch. Not nearly enough to write home about.
If the heat is too much, the Chiefs won't have much incentive to bring him back. Even with his one shining moment in the big game.
So, if the Chiefs end up moving on — either by choice or by force — here are a few viable replacements.
5. Troy Franklin, Oregon
The Chiefs are conveniently located at the tail end of the NFL Draft's first round, picking 32nd overall. The widely-held belief among draft experts is that Kansas City will use that pick on a wide receiver. While visions of Mike Evans haunt Chiefs Kingdom every night, we are talking about Mecole Hardman replacements. He was a situational weapon, a talented third or fourth wideout. That is more in line with expectations for a rookie on a contender.
Whoever the Chiefs select will have a chance to carve out a major role right away. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling out the door and Hardman potentially on his heels, the Chiefs' shoddy WR room is only becoming more depleted. Enter Oregon speedster Troy Franklin, who offers the explosive, big-play upside Kansas City desires next to Patrick Mahomes.
Franklin feasted in Oregon's spritely offense as a junior, slicing and dicing Pac-12 defenses with his prolific open-field speed and tantalizing athleticism. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch last season, roping in 81 receptions for 1,383 yards across 13 games.
He comes with drop concerns, an all-too-familiar woe for the Chiefs, but Franklin is a major talent at 21 years old. His lack of strength and physicality is counterbalanced by the speed and agility to simply leave his defenders grasping at air. There are legitimate similarities to Hardman, and there isn't a better QB for a wideout with Franklin's skill set than Patrick Mahomes.