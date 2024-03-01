NFL Rumors: 4 Mike Evans landing spots to take WR to the next level
Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is set to become a free agent this spring. These four teams could help Evans go to the next level.
While Tee Higgins may be the flashiest name on the market, the most productive wide receiver set to hit free agency is Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans. The Buccaneers have seen Evans post at least 1,000 receiving yards every year since he entered the league, including a strong 2023 where Evans racked up 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
That production has put Evans on a Hall of Fame track and he already has one Super Bowl win to his name, so finding a place to enhance his legacy will be an important priority this offseason. These four teams figure to be a good match for Evans this offseason.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There is something special about playing your entire career with one team so don't be shocked if a return to Tampa Bay is in the cards. The Buccaneers are definitely interested in retaining Evans, who is their most valuable offensive weapon and can justify giving him strong money since he will only be entering his age-31 season.
Unlike running backs, who have a short shelf life in the NFL, the league's best receivers are capable of being highly productive into their mid-30s. Evans is still a big play threat in this offense and Tampa Bay will have a hard time replacing him given his unique skill set as a big guy who can make big plays down the field.
Regardless of whether the Buccaneers keep Baker Mayfield or find another veteran to replace him, they will need Evans around catching passes to keep their hopes of winning the NFC South alive. The franchise tag is also an option here so Tampa Bay could opt to tag Evans in the event the sides can't agree on a long-term deal before the start of free agency.