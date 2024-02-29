NFL Rumors: 4 Tee Higgins landing spots where WR could star
The Bengals have decided to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, but could the star receiver be a trade possibility this offseason?
One of the more fascinating free agent situations in the NFL surrounds Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bengals have opted to place the franchise tag on Higgins, preventing him from truly testing the market, but the team also isn't ruling out the possibility of trading the star pass catcher.
While the Bengals would love to keep Higgins, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022, finances may be an obstacle to a long-term union. Joe Burrow has already signed a long-term deal and the Bengals want to start extension talks with fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase, which may not leave enough money to keep Higgins happy and build a competitive roster in the long run.
There is also a good market for Higgins, who has shown the potential to be a No. 1 receiver thanks to his impressive 6-foot-4 frame and ability to make contested catches down the field. Let's take a look at four teams that would be a good fit for Higgins, including his current squad.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
It's not hard to see that sticking with Burrow and the Bengals makes sense for Higgins. Cincinnati made the Super Bowl and an AFC Championship Game with Burrow throwing to Higgins and Chase, so keeping the band together is the best path forward for the Bengals to win right now.
While this is a good fit for 2024 if Higgins is willing to play on the franchise tag, he could hold out if he feels a long-term contract is a bigger priority. There is certainly a path to get a deal done in Cincinnati but Higgins would likely have to sacrifice a bit of money to make it happen.
Perhaps the smart play for Higgins to maximize his value would be to play out the year on the tag, put up big numbers again, and test the market in 2025 when it would cost Cincinnati more to use the franchise tag for a second time. That scenario makes a lot of sense and it would also be a smart move since Higgins dealt with some injury issues in 2023.