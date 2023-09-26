NFL Rumors: 3 vital Chiefs updates that don't involve Taylor Swift
No puns, no song references, no Swiftie facts -- here are the latest Chiefs news updates you need to know. (Okay, we lied, there's one song reference. Just one, we swear).
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Update No. 2: The return of Jerick McKinnon?
Where have you been all along, Jerick McKinnon? In Sunday's win, the pass-catching threat in the backfield reminded the league why he's leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns since Week 13 of last season (he has 10 and counting).
McKinnon recorded his seventh multi-touchdown game in his career on Sunday despite playing the least amount of snaps in the running back room. Whereas Isiah Pacheco continues to lead as the top back and the most powerful runner, McKinnon has struggled to make his mark in the offense -- until Week 3. Against the Bears, he logged two carries, three catches, and ran 13 routes for 28 yards total and two touchdowns.
After barely seeing the ball in Weeks 1 and 2, it appears as though Matt Nagy is better understanding how to use McKinnon's versatile strengths, especially in the absence of consistent wide receiver output.
And I know we promised, but....