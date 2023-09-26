NFL Rumors: 3 vital Chiefs updates that don't involve Taylor Swift
No puns, no song references, no Swiftie facts -- here are the latest Chiefs news updates you need to know. (Okay, we lied, there's one song reference. Just one, we swear).
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Update No. 1: They may be America's new favorite team, but are they the best?
Pump the brakes on the Chiefs' Super Bowl predictions.
In Arrowhead Addict's latest NFL power rankings, the Chiefs are ranked No. 4 behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and San Francisco 49ers. Just because the Chiefs won a game against the lowly Bears does not re-make them the 2023 Super Bowl favorites.
Several oddsmakers have already dropped the Chiefs down one or two pegs in favor of stouter teams like the 49ers.
This isn't to say that the Chiefs aren't a Super Bowl-contending team. The time to discredit and underestimate Kansas City was five years ago in the pre-Patrick Mahomes era. As Arrowhead Addict's Grant Tuttle writes, the Chiefs had their "get right game" against the Bears and will face another soft matchup against the Jets in Week 4 to start stringing together dominant wins.
The mere fact that a certain pop star took over the news in Week 3 even after the Dolphins put up 70 over a team in the modern NFL era is proof that the Chiefs are America's new favorite team (LOL at the Cowboys for losing to the Cards). In terms of talent and depth, though, other playoff heavyweights like the Eagles, 49ers, and the offensive juggernaut that is Tua's Dolphins are rightfully ranked higher than the Chiefs this far into the season.
Still, in the crossover that no one could have possibly predicted, this is the Chiefs' Era, and we're all just living in it.