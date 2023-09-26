NFL Rumors: 3 vital Chiefs updates that don't involve Taylor Swift
No puns, no song references, no Swiftie facts -- here are the latest Chiefs news updates you need to know. (Okay, we lied, there's one song reference. Just one, we swear).
By Kristen Wong
Nowadays, it's difficult to write about the Chiefs without mentioning You-Know-Who. The Chiefs members themselves were fixated on her like moths to a flame -- she was all Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid could talk about in Week 3's post-game presser.
We could talk about how Travis Kelce jersey sales are through the roof, up by 400 percent since Sunday. Or about how the Chiefs-Bears game attracted eight percent more viewers in a specific demographic -- females age 12 to 17 -- compared to a year ago. Or about the latest maniacal rumor that someone allegedly gave the pop icon a football cheat sheet before the game (it has since been debunked).
But no. We're not going to talk about that. It's football season, not [insert her name here] season. I mean, she is in the middle of a legendary, generation-defining tour right now but... no, no, no. Not talking about it.
Here are the latest Chiefs updates that non-Swifties will want to hear.
Chiefs Update No. 3: Steve Spagnuolo is killing it on defense
Following Week 3's win against the Bears, the Chiefs have allowed only three offensive touchdowns through three games. Let that sink in.
Steve Spagnuolo's unit is starting this year off fiery hot -- the same can't be said about the offense. One could even argue that so far, this is the best defense Patrick Mahomes has ever had.
As Arrowhead Addict's Adam Best points out, the Chiefs' D ranks in the top five in the league in success rate, scoring defense, and EPA per play; they're also ninth in DVOA.
There's almost too many people to give credit to. Cornerback Trent McDuffie recorded his second forced fumble of the year against the Bears and has yet to allow a touchdown this season. Second-year defensive end George Karlaftis logged a career-high eight pressures on Sunday to give him 16 total this year. Fellow defensive end Mike Danna tallied a sack last week and is on track to break his single-season sack record (five). And of course, Chris Jones. Not much needs to be said about that man.
Linebacker Nick Bolton recently talked about the effectiveness of Spags' defense and said, "That’s the beautiful thing about Spags’ system. We have multiple defenses within our scheme. We’re very versatile, very multiple. We’re going to throw a bunch of different looks your way. You can’t dink and dunk us."
Bolton added, "We’re going to mix it up and confuse opposing quarterbacks. That’s probably been my favorite development over these first couple of weeks."
The Chiefs are also awaiting the return of key free-agent acquisition Charles Omenihu on the pass-rushing front. Few would have guessed that Kansas City's defense would outplay its offense at the start of the 2023 season, but that's what it looks like thus far.