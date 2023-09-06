NFL Rumors: Chris Jones update, Love hurt by Packers injuries, Raiders drama
- Josh McDaniels is acting like Chandler Jones situation isn't happening
- Jordan Love's Packers debut could have some hurdles amid injuries
- Chris Jones gives an update on negotiations, Week 1 status
The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off Week 1 of the 2023 season on Thursday night when they take on the Detroit Lions. As of now, though, all-world defensive tackle Chris Jones is not expected to be on the field after holding out through the entirety of training camp and the first full week of practice in the regular season.
But according to the man himself, if the Chiefs and he were able to reach a deal on a new contract before kickoff, he'd be ready to take the field.
Nate Taylor of The Athletic asked Jones the simple question of, if a deal gets done, how soon could the All-Pro be back on the field? Jones responded, "If a deal gets done, I could be out there tomorrow."
In the same conversation with the media on Wednesday, Jones gave a very human answer to his desire for the new contract and fought back on the notion of letting the Chiefs down.
"It's always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life," Jones said, via Jared Koller of KCTV5. He then iterated that all he's looking for is "a raise" when you really think about it. A substantial raise by millions of dollars, but still.
It doesn't seem as if the two sides are coming to an agreement anytime soon and, in all likelihood -- even if he's physically ready -- the Chiefs will face the Lions in Week 1 without their best defensive player.