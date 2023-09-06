NFL Rumors: Chris Jones update, Love hurt by Packers injuries, Raiders drama
NFL Rumors: Jordan Love's Packers debut could be spoiled by injuries
Jordan Love, fittingly, will make his first start as QB1 for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon against the rival Chicago Bears -- a franchise famously owned by his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers. Given what he showed in the preseason and training camp too, many fans expect Love to continue in the lineage of dominating the Bears.
Unfortunately, his debut might be coming without his two most proven weapons in the Green Bay offense.
On Wednesday, second-year receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both missed practice with hamstring injuries, as reported by ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Conceivably, that takes away the top two wide receivers on the depth chart for Love and the Packers.
One of the biggest concerns for the Packers offense as they transition to Love at quarterback is the overall inexperience of the pass-catchers. Watson and Doubs, only in year two, are the most experienced of a group that also includes rookie Jayden Reed and rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft at the top of depth charts. Now you're taking away the two most seasoned -- albeit lightly seasoned -- players in that group.
We'll have to wait and see about the status come Sunday for Watson and Doubs. However, it's not the smooth start that Love or any Packers fan was hoping for when it comes to this new-look offense.