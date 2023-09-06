NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for every game: Packers still own Bears, Chiefs upset alert?
- Are Chiefs in trouble without Chris Jones?
- Packers put Bears under new ownership
- How do both Rodgers and McCarthy fare in primetime?
No more prognostication, no more guessing, no more hoping, no more preseason (thank heavens) -- NFL Week 1 is finally here.
The 2023 NFL season will get underway on Thursday night with the season-opening matchup of the Detroit Lions visiting the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the champs took a big hit on Tuesday with star tight end Travis Kelce suffering a knee hyper-extension that leaves him doubtful for the opener.
But elsewhere in the league, there are plenty of rivalries renewed. The new-look Packers with Jordan Love at the helm take on the rival Bears, the Cowboys and Giants do battle on Sunday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers makes his Jets debut on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the Bills, and plenty of other great action throughout the day as well.
So who starts out 1-0 and which teams fall into an early 0-1 hole? Let's find out with our NFL Week 1 picks and predictions.
NFL Week 1 picks and predictions: Thursday Night Football
Even with Travis Kelce being out for this game, I've still got to go with the Chiefs as the winners in this one -- but you should definitely expect a shootout.
BetSided Editor Iain MacMillan, who is on the "Road to 272" again with betting every NFL regular season game, broke down this matchup and also sees the Chiefs coming up big on opening night, partially as a belief in Kansas City, but partially as doubting the progression of the Lions defense.
"A general Week 1 strategy I like to follow is to bet against teams that have been getting a lot of offseason hype and bet on teams who are getting a lot of offseason hate. The Lions fall under the former category.- Iain MacMillan, BetSided
I know they added key pieces like C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Cameron Sutton on defense, but they have a lot of ground to make up to people able to hold off Patrick Mahomes. The Lions were dead last in 2022 in opponent yards per play (6.2) and 30th in opponent points per play (0.397).
I think taking on the defending Super Bowl champs on Opening Night is going to be a case of biting off more than you can chew."
That's where I land. Without Chris Jones, I don't foresee the Chiefs having a ton of answers defensively, particularly against Detroit's dangerous run game. Having said that, the Lions should have just as difficult a time stopping Kansas City. While I'm dubious of the cover that Iain is betting, I do think the Chiefs get the win.