NFL rumors: Cowboys after star LB, Ron Rivera future, Drew Brees return
- Drew Brees would still be playing were it not for his shoulder
- Ron Rivera's future with the Commanders in question
- The Cowboys are kicking the tires on signing a free agent LB
By Josh Wilson
Ron Rivera's future is going under assessment the rest of the way
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ron Rivera is a, "topic of discussion," for the Commanders.
Rapoport suggests that the team's new ownership wants to evaluate Rivera after the season so they can look at his entire season of work. Rapoport suggests that even if the Commanders take an ugly loss to the formidable Dallas Cowboys on center stage on Thanksgiving, ownership really wants to consider the season in totality, even though the public discussion is sure to swirl if that comes to bear.
Rivera is coaching his second team, and is widely revered in NFL circles. Firing him would be a very clear decision, but Josh Harris, who just purchased the team this offseason, may prefer to select his own head coach to put his stamp on the team.
Harris also owns the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers. Harris purchased the Devils in August, 2013, and fired his incumbent head coach in December, 2014. He purchased the Sixers in 2011 and retained the incumbent Doug Collins until his resignation in 2013. He's generally given incumbent coaches a decent leash.