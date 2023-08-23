NFL rumors: Cowboys vet on cut line, RB trade buzz, Bosa extension still waiting
With the 53-man roster cut deadline coming up, NFL teams have big decisions to make before Week 1.
By Josh Wilson
Raiders have no intention of trading Josh Jacobs as holdout appears close to ending
There was early speculation that perhaps when the Indianapolis Colts granted Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, it might change the landscape for another aggrieved running back, Jonathan Taylor.
The Las Vegas Raiders, though, reportedly are unfazed by the new development and have no plans to trade Jacobs.
Now, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting the Raiders still have no interest in trading him.
Days ago, it was reported that Jacobs is likely to make his first report to the organization of the season ahead of Week 1.
Jacobs was the leading rusher in the NFL last season, averaging 97.2 rushing yards per game, with another 23.5 in the passing game. Earlier this offseason, the Raiders assigned the franchise tag to Jacobs, which he has yet to sign.
The hang-up between Jacobs and the team is that he wants more long-term security than the one-year, $10,091 million franchise tag, and the Raiders are unwilling to commit long-term dollars to the position due to widespread devaluing of the role in today's game.