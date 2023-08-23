NFL rumors: Cowboys vet on cut line, RB trade buzz, Bosa extension still waiting
With the 53-man roster cut deadline coming up, NFL teams have big decisions to make before Week 1.
By Josh Wilson
The NFL is days away from cut day, when rosters need to be trimmed all the way down to 53 ahead of the first week of the regular season.
That timeline coming up rapidly has fans, analysts, and most importantly NFL decision-makers figuring out exactly who they want to move above or below the cut line ahead of Tuesday to finalize their rosters.
The preseason thus far has been informative, but it doesn't make the decisions any easier.
Here's the latest on NFL rumors around the league this morning.
Nick Bosa contract extension talks still not resolved, but no internal panic
The San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Nick Bosa have not yet agreed on a contract extension. With Week 1 creeping up, the pressure to get a deal done is growing.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan, even with Week 1 coming up and Bosa without as much time to prepare for the season due to his training camp holdout absence, is not concerned. Shanahan told Niners website 49erswebzone.com that, while he certainly wishes there were more of a runway for Bosa, he's unconcerned with the timeline as it is now.
Moreover, Shanahan said that the length of the contract negotiations has not caught him off guard. It seems like San Francisco more or less expected this to go right up to Week 1.
"It's going pretty much exactly how I expected it to go," Shanahan said, per 49erswebzone.com. "It's kind of just been exactly what I thought. ... Yeah, I had a feeling it would [take this long]."
Bosa was a Pro Bowler in 2022, his second consecutive year achieving the honor. The Niners have high hopes of being competitors deep in the playoffs this year after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship last season, notably with an injury early in the game to quarterback Brock Purdy.