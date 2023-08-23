NFL rumors: Cowboys vet on cut line, RB trade buzz, Bosa extension still waiting
With the 53-man roster cut deadline coming up, NFL teams have big decisions to make before Week 1.
By Josh Wilson
Could a Cowboys veteran defensive end wind up cut by next Tuesday?
As detailed earlier, next Tuesday is cut day in the NFL, the day that teams must trim their roster down to 53 total players. With that day comes hard decisions and tricky balances. One of the common things teams are thinking about is the value of veterans who know the game and the battles that come with a long season vs the youthful energy of younger players not quite seasoned yet.
The Dallas Cowboys will have to engage in that mental battle in regards to Dante Fowler Jr., who played his first year with the Cowboys in 2022 after making stops with the Falcons and Rams after he started his career in Jacksonville.
Fowler finds himself in a precarious position group that is stacked with young talent. Ultimately, that could be his undoing in Dallas, as Jess Haynie points out for Blogging the Boys.
Here's how Haynie put it:
"That’s where things get a little dicey for Fowler in the coming days. The Cowboys have had two rookies showing they may have something in Viliami Fehoko and Isaiah Land. Now that Sam Williams should be ready for more work at defensive end, could all of this youth put the squeeze on Fowler’s roster spot?"
Fowler will be a hot commodity if he does indeed become available. Again, he brings veteran experience with a recent display of strong play. Last season, he forced two fumbles, had six sacks, and tallied 27 combined tackles, seven for loss. He tacked on nine QB hits as well.
The question for the Cowboys will be career timelines. Do they think they can develop a younger player up to the level of replacing that production this season? Or are they better off going with Fowler, who could very well take a step back given his age this season?
Jerry Jones, like every other general manager in the NFL this next week, will have his hands full on the decision-making front.