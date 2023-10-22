NFL rumors: Derrick Henry trade interest, Vikings picking up trade calls, receivers up for trade
- A specific group of receivers have been named as highly available by NFL insiders
- The Vikings are picking up calls on trades, with one player looking likely to head out
- The latest on interest from teams in trading for Derrick Henry
By Josh Wilson
Vikings are picking up the phone, one player looks likely to move
On Friday, Jeremy Fowler reported that pass-rusher Danielle Hunter was someone executives were expected to, "watch closely" as the trade deadline drew near. Well, Sunday morning, and clearly executives are now doing much more than just monitoring the situation.
Ian Rapoport reported that teams have called the Vikings about trading for Hunter. Hunter and the Vikings, before the season, agreed to a contract for one year, $20 million that sought to put an end to speculation on his future with the franchise. Months later, it's done anything but.
That has nothing to do with Henry's performance, as the Pro Bowl pass-rusher has remained as menacing as ever. He's pacing for a shade unter 20 quarterback hits and he leads the league in sacks (8.0) and tackles for loss (11).
So with Minnesota 2-4 and possibly pivoting toward next season earlier than expected, Hunter would make sense as a piece to send out since he's unlikely to return next season. Hunter's extension makes it impossible for the Vikings to franchise tag him next offseason, which feels as if it's one of the only ways they can economically justify returning him to the roster since he'll be in such high demand in the open market.