NFL Rumors: Falcons push back on Bill Belichick, Dan Quinn threat, Kliff landing spot
An NFL rumors update with details on Bill Belichick's situation with Atlanta, details on Dan Quinn and a landing spot for Kliff Kingsbury.
NFL Rumors: Baltimore's Mike Macdonald could be Dan Quinn's biggest competition for Seahawks coaching job
With Pete Carroll out as the Seahawks head coach, the job opening gained a ton of attention. Most notably, the match between the Seahawks and Dan Quinn seemed to be perfect. Seattle though, has bene quite silent with their process in searching for a head coach.
It's interesting to look into a few more options for the job, with one being the Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. One of the reasons this search may be so quiet could be the fact that one of their potential targets (Macdonald) is still in the playoffs with the Ravens.
NFL Insider Dan Graziano recently noted in his article "NFL head-coach openings buzz: Rumors, candidates, interviews" this possibility. Graziano wrote:
"I also keep thinking about last year, when the Eagles were in the Super Bowl and the Colts and Cardinals were waiting to hire their coordinators as new head coaches. Baltimore's Macdonald makes a ton of sense here, and the Seahawks would have to wait until after this weekend to interview him -- and potentially until after the Super Bowl to hire him."
It certainly is an interesting idea to look into. Seattle has a ton of potential as a roster, but this decision could decide the future of their team for the next few years. They are right to be patient with the hire.