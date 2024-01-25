NFL Rumors: Falcons push back on Bill Belichick, Dan Quinn threat, Kliff landing spot
An NFL rumors update with details on Bill Belichick's situation with Atlanta, details on Dan Quinn and a landing spot for Kliff Kingsbury.
NFL Rumors: Atlanta Falcons front office pushes back on Bill Belichick hire
When the news broke that the Atlanta Falcons had interviewed former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for their head coaching job, Falcons fans rejoiced. Belichick had mutual interest in the job and at that point, the deal seemed to be right there in front of us. But things have stalled out between the two sides and there hasn't been much explanation as to why.
ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano recently discussed this in their article "NFL head-coach openings buzz: Rumors, candidates, interviews". Fowler said:
"Yeah, Dan, it feels like the Belichick momentum has stalled a bit. To your point, most people I've talked to believe that Blank was open to the Belichick option but not everyone in the building was sold. Now, do I think he's one of the Falcons' top options? Yes. But they appear dedicated to a thorough process."
This idea, on the surface, appears a bit bizarre for most fans. Bill Belichick is one of, if not the greatest head coach in the history of football. He is certainly one of the most decorated to ever coach. Why wouldn't Atlanta hire him at there first opportunity?
Well, it's much deeper than that. Atlanta may look at other options that fit their system better. They could be looking for somebody that would be more likely to coach for the next five or ten years, something that can't be promised with Belichick. One thing is for certain though: Atlanta will be doing their due diligence with this hire.