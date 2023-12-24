NFL Rumors: Huge trade candidates, Baker Mayfield returning, Steelers QB uncertainty
- Steelers keep the revolving door at QB turning
- Baker Mayfield has earned a future with the Buccaneers
- Davante Adams headlines 2024 offseason trade candidates
NFL Rumors: Buccaneers open to bringing back Baker Mayfield at QB
With Tom Brady's retirement, the first curiosity for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 season was what they were going to do at quarterback. They ultimately settled on Baker Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick. However, given his well-traveled early career and apparent shortcomings, many considered that a stopgap type of option before drafting or trading for a better option.
While no one would mistake the Bucs for world beaters this season, though, Mayfield has performed far better than expected. Perhaps that's on us as fans and analysts for underestimating what having the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White and even a great O-line could do for Mayfield. However, he has Tampa Bay as the NFC South leaders with some impressive numbers behind that too.
But the big question is what that means for the Bucs' future plans. Apparently, it might mean sticking with Baker Mayfield.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning ahead of Tampa hosting the Jaguars in Week 16 that there is "mutual interest" in the quarterback returning for at least the 2024 season. However, as Rapoport unpacked, there are some hurdles to clear to make that happen:
"There are potential issues to work through, however, with Mayfield set to enter free agency having renewed leverage. But based on what the team has meant to him, and what the QB means to them, both parties want to do it again next year."
Especially with the Bucs' current trajectory for the postseason, this is perhaps their best option. While a return for Mayfield might cost more than they expected after his performance in the 2023 campaign, they would not have an advantageous position to draft a franchise quarterback come April. And if offensive coordinator Dave Canales has truly unlocked Mayfield, perhaps Tampa Bay won't drop off long-term in a post-Brady world as dramatically as previously expected.