Tom Brady still holds a monster grudge against 1 NFL team for an obvious reason
Tom Brady can't bring himself to root for one team, regardless of their success, in particular due to what happened back in 2000.
By Scott Rogust
Tom Brady was the ultimate competitor when he was playing in the NFL. Through his 23 years, Brady stepped up when it mattered most, and resulted in winning seven Super Bowl titles between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let's say Brady knew how to motivate himself and his teammates during those big games.
That's why Brady won't root for one team in particular. And no, it's not a team like the New York Giants or Jets.
During a recent episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady spoke with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. When discussing McCaffrey's play this year, saying he's his favorite to win the NFL MVP award, Brady said he simply can't cheer for the 49ers. Why? Because they passed up on selecting him in the 2000 NFL Draft.
"They passed me up six times in 2000, so f**k them and that whole staff that kept me out because I had a chip on my shoulder for a long time," Brady said, h/t CBS Sports.
Tom Brady's grudge with 49ers prevents former QB for rooting for team
Brady did make these comments jokingly, but it does leave 49ers fans wondering what could have been if the team had drafted him that year.
It is a dream to play for the team that you cheered for when you were younger. Brady grew up as a 49ers fan in California. But as Brady mentions, the 49ers, who had Steve Mariucci as head coach, didn't even bother selecting him that year, despite having six opportunities to do so.
Brady, a Michigan quarterback, was the 199th name called in that year's draft, and it was the Patriots who gave them the opportunity. After an injury to Drew Bledsoe in the 2001 season, Brady took over the reins as the starter and never handed them back until his departure after the 2019 campaign.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback faced the 49ers just four times in his career and holds a 2-2 record. In those matchups, Brady threw for 1,202 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 61.05 completion percentage.
As for the 49ers, they can be considered the favorites to win Super Bowl 58 this season. They have the best record in the NFC at 11-3 entering Week 16 and have already clinched the West division title. They are now looking to clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.