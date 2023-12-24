NFL Rumors: Huge trade candidates, Baker Mayfield returning, Steelers QB uncertainty
- Steelers keep the revolving door at QB turning
- Baker Mayfield has earned a future with the Buccaneers
- Davante Adams headlines 2024 offseason trade candidates
NFL Rumors: Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs headline 2024 offseason trade candidates
The new norm for the NFL offseason is the trade movement of star players. In 2023, we saw Aaron Rodgers go to the Jets, Darren Waller to the Giants, D.J. Moore included in the Panthers package to the Bears for the No. 1 pick, and several others. So which NFL stars could find themselves on the move in the 2024 offseason for a variety of reasons?
ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler ($) broke down some of the possible trade candidates who could be moved in the 2024 offseason. The first name mentioned was of no surprise: Raiders receiver Davante Adams. As the insiders noted, Adams doesn't fit the current state of the franchise in Las Vegas, especially with a new head coach and GM coming into the fray this offseason.
However, some of the other names on the list were a bit more surprising.
Three other wide receivers were mentioned as possible movers this offseason with Graziano throwing out the 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, the Bills' Stefon Diggs and the Bengals' Tee Higgins. Aiyuk might simply have priced himself out in San Francisco as he deserves an extension but the Niners may not have the cap space to give it to him. Diggs, meanwhile, has been shrouded with apparent unrest in Buffalo for some time. As for Higgins, he appears to be a likely tag-and-trade candidate as his contract is up after this year.
Outside of the wide receiver position, Fowler mentioned two defensive stars, Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen and Carolina Panthers EDGE Brian Burns, as two other trade candidates. Allen reportedly would like to be moved to not be part of another rebuild in D.C., which makes sense. He'd also be attractive with three years left on his contract. As for Burns, he and the Panthers have been at a stalemate in contract talks, so a Carolina franchise short on draft capital could look to move him and recoup some.
And that's just the names that we know now as more could come to the forefront. Any of those players moving could shake up the landscape for 2024, but who knows which other names could ultimately join those six players on that list.