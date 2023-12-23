Chiefs Rumors: Trade for Chris Jones replacement, Toney solutions, Taylor Swift fit
- How Taylor Swift is affecting and fitting in with the Chiefs
- What do Chiefs coaches think about Toney's underperformance?
- A trade proposal to replace Chris Jones
Chiefs Rumors: Mahomes calls Taylor Swift 'part of the team' now
There's no question that a large percentage of the Kansas City Chiefs news cycle in the 2023 season has revolved around the relationship involving star tight end Travis Kelce and one of the biggest celebrities and musical artists on the planet, Taylor Swift.
What there has been less of, however, is how the Chiefs as a team have handled the Taylor Swift effect. Yes, she's been in suites or photographed with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and with the Kelce family. But in the locker room, have the vibes been as good?
Mahomes spoke on that in an interview with CBS Mornings and, while he admitted that KC distanced themselves a bit from the frenzy early on in the relationship, that they're all in on Swift now, even saying that she's "part of the team".
"At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let (Kelce) do what he was doing," Mahomes (h/t USA Today). "And then he started bringing Taylor around when he realized how cool of a person she is. There was a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom. Now, she's part of the team."
You can see the full interview below:
Players are obviously entitled to have their personal lives, but with the highly public nature of the Kelce-Swift relationship, some fans may have worried that it was an unnecessary distraction for the Chiefs in the locker room. At least according to Mahomes here, that's not even remotely an issue, which is obviously substantially positive for the team.