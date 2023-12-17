Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce's flop is predictably hilarious
Taylor Swift, like most Kansas City Chiefs fans, thinks Travis Kelce deserves more flags to go his way.
By Mark Powell
Taylor Swift is a performer, so whether she knew this was a flop from her partner Travis Kelce or not, she certainly respects the hustle. The cat is out of the bag regarding Swift's relationship with the Kansas City tight end, as she's attended several games so far this season.
Whether she wants the attention or not, camera crews routinely focus on her -- sometimes nearly as much as the actual game itself. Swift has made it clear that she is not there for extra exposure, but merely to support Kelce.
“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift told People magazine. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once...I’m just there to support Travis."
Swift may not crave the attention, but she received it again on Sunday as the Chiefs faced the New England Patriots in Foxborough. When Kelce went up for a catch in the third quarter and tried to draw a flag, Swift was furious when none was thrown.
Now that's commitment.
Travis Kelce tries to draw a flag, Taylor Swift thinks he deserved it
Sadly for Kelce, even if your pop star girlfriend thinks you deserve a flag, NFL officials get the final word. And as we found out last week, NFL referees don't always side with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs were called for a rare offensive offsides penalty late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid were fined for their comments about the officials postgame, in which they were both harsh and critical. Even Kelce came to the defense of teammate Kadarius Toney, who was called for the penalty.
Just as was the case on Toney's offsides penalty, the refs got this one right. Kelce tried, and failed, to earn a flag.