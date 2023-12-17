Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game this week vs Patriots?
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to take on the New England Patriots. Will pop singer Taylor Swift be in attendance?
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs had an eventful Week 14, which saw the team lose 20-17 to the Buffalo Bills, extending their losing streak to two games. This was the game in which a would-be game-winning touchdown by wide receiver Kadarius Toney was negated after he was blatantly offsides when the ball was hiked by head coach Patrick Mahomes, who was livid after the game. Both Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid were fined a combined $150,000 for their comments criticizing the officiating after the game.
In attendance for all of the drama was pop singer Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. As has been the case every week since it was reported that the two were in a relationship, fans of Swift want to know if she will be in attendance for the Chiefs game.
The Chiefs are taking on the New England Patriots in Week 15 on the road. Is Swift on the road in New England to watch the Chiefs pick up a win?
Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs' Week 15 game vs. Patriots?
The answer to that question is yes, Swift is at Gillette Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the Patriots. NESN reporter George Balekji posted video of Swift arriving.
Swift was spotted in one of the luxury boxes at Gillette Stadium during the game.
Before the game, Kelce was seen walking down the tunnel at the Patriots' home stadium and appeared to look at a photo of Swift that was on the wall. Swift had recently performed at Gillette Stadium for "The Eras Tour" from May 19-21. The video comes from "The Camera Guys" of NBC Sports Boston.
When Swift is in attendance at Chiefs games, the team has gone 4-2. Those two losses occurred in the past two weeks, in which Kansas City lost on the final drive against the Bills last Sunday and the Green Bay Packers in Week 13.
On paper, the Chiefs are favored against the Patriots, who are 3-10 on the season and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.