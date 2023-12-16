NFL drops the hammer on Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid for criticizing refs
The NFL has reportedly fined both Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid for criticizing the officials after their loss to the Bills.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were critical of the officiating in the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Specifically, the Chiefs were unhappy that Kadarius Toney was called for offensive offsides on what could have been a game-winning touchdown for Kansas City.
Toney's foot was technically over the line, but both Mahomes and Reid revealed that officials typically give players a heads up of sorts if they are standing over the line of scrimmage, especially on offense. Toney caught a lateral from tight end Travis Kelce and scampered into the end zone, but the play would not count despite its ingenuity.
Why were the Chiefs fined after losing to Bills?
"Usually I get a warning before something like that happens. A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place," Reid told reporters after the game.
Mahomes, meanwhile, voiced his frustration to the media and even opposing quarterback Josh Allen. The two star signal-callers shook hands, with Mahomes saying, "the wildest f***ing call I've ever seen."
It wasn't a good look for the Chiefs, who felt they had been robbed despite the call itself being completely viable. Toney was across the line of scrimmage. A penalty is a penalty.
Toney himself even called out the officials mid-week, stating that they didn't warn him prior to the play.
“And then they came back and lied and said they gave me a warning, which I never talked to the ref," Toney said.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes fined for criticizing officials
Per Mike Florio, both Reid and Mahomes were fined an undisclosed amount for their criticism of the officials.
Florio went on the guess the respective amounts, saying his "guess would be $25K for Mahomes and $50K or more for Reid. Just a guess."
The lack of professionalism from two leaders for KC is a little concerning. It's disappointing to lose such a close game, especially against a fellow AFC contender. Yet, one look at the play makes it rather clear that Toney should receive most of the Chiefs frustration, rather than the officiating crew.