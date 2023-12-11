Patrick Mahomes was the sorest of losers to Josh Allen in postgame handshake
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback let Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills know how frustrated he was with Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs may have won a big game against the Buffalo Bills once again...had wide receiver Kadarius Toney lined up onsides. In a pivotal moment of the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to tight end Travis Kelce. As Kelce was being tackled, he threw a backward pass to Toney, who caught it and had a wide-open lane to the end zone. But flags were thrown before the play was made because Toney was comically way in front of Kansas City's offensive line.
Mahomes was livid, and possibly the angriest an NFL audience had seen him through his career. That frustration carried over into his postgame handshake with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
After the two met, Mahomes said in Allen's ear, "The wildest f***ing call I've ever seen." The video comes courtesy of WROC-TV's Thad Brown.
Patrick Mahomes complained to Josh Allen about offsides penalty during postgame handshake
Mahomes continued to voice his frustration in the team's postgame press conference. The two-time NFL MVP said that the penalty was "tough to swallow" and expressed his disappointment that the call changed the outcome of the game, in his mind. Mahomes also lamented about how the referees didn't give Toney a warning that he was offsides and said that that has always been done if a player is about to commit that kind of penalty.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also complained about the officials not giving Toney a warning that he was about to commit offensive offsides, calling it "embarrassing."
After the game, crew chief Carl Cheffers discussed the offsides penalty and Reid's and Mahomes' complaints over the lack of warning. Cheffers said that Toney was so far offsides, that he was blocking the referee's view of the football.
"Yes, ultimately, if they looked for alignment advice, certainly we are going to give it to them," said Cheffers, h/t NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "But ultimately, they are responsible for wherever they line up. And, certainly, no warning is required, especially if they are lined up so far offsides where they're actually blocking our view of the ball. So, we would give them some sort of a warning if it was anywhere close, but this particular one is beyond warning."
For those who wanted a different angle of the penalty, here is a view from above the field, which shows Toney far offsides. The photo comes courtesy of CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.
On Monday, Reid did admit that he saw Toney was lined up offsides and that the wide receiver didn't check with the sideline official.
"Normally, he looks over to the sideline and just gets an OK," said Reid, h/t NFL.com. "On that one, he just happened not to. That's the coaching point. Just make sure you check with the guy on the side just to see if you're aligned. I mean, he's not lining up offsides on purpose. Listen, he was two inches or an inch from being legal. Like I said, you can argue both sides of it."
Mahomes was livid about the fact that the penalty did wipe out a touchdown. But given how vocal he was in his displeasure, while also visually showing it by throwing his helmet and having to be held back by teammates from approaching officials, he's probably going to receive some form of punishment from the league.