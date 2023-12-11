Andy Reid eviscerates NFL refs for game-changing penalty against Chiefs
Andy Reid called out the refs for penalizing Kadarius Toney for being lined up in the neutral zone, calling it "embarrassing" for the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes lost his mind with anger on the sideline ripping into the refs after the Chiefs lost to the Bills. Andy Reid waited until he was in front of the media to call out the officials.
"Usually I get a warning before something like that happens. A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place," Reid told reporters.
The play in question involved Kadarius Toney, who was flagged for being lined up offside on a truly incredible play that resulted in a Chiefs' touchdown being negated. Mahomes hit Travis Kelce over the middle of the field, then Kelce tossed the ball to Toney, who ran to the endzone for what would have been the go-ahead score.
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes slam refs for calling Kadarius Toney offside
Reid's argument is that the refs usually give receivers a warning before throwing a flag for lining up in the neutral zone. It's understandable he's frustrated by this one. Still, it's Toney's responsibility to be lined up properly. That's who deserves the blame.
Patrick Mahomes accused the refs of "tak[ing] away greatness."
The play that Kelce made was undoubtedly great. It's a shame it didn't count. But again, that's on Toney.
The Chiefs wide receivers have shot their team in the foot over and over in 2023. This isn't the first time Toney has made a blunder that cost his team a potential victory. Reid and Mahomes can rage against the refs all they want, but it wasn't an incorrect call. It was the right call in a brutal moment, one that Toney owns.
The penalty pushed the Chiefs back to their own 46. From there, Mahomes wasn't able to move the ball any further down the field. On fourth-and-15, his arm was hit as he threw and the pass fell incomplete to decide the game.
Kansas City has now lost two games in a row and three of their last four. They'll look to get the bad taste out of their mouth next Sunday against the Patriots.