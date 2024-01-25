NFL rumors: Insider instantly snuffs Andy Reid murmurs, Pats OC in waiting, Falcons wide net
The Atlanta Falcons are conducting an exhaustingly exhaustive head coaching search, the future of the New England Patriots offensive coaching staff may lie in Belichick's hands and Andy Reid might retire.
By Kinnu Singh
Bill Belichick may steal Patriots' potential offensive coordinator
It was a tough year for Josh McDaniels, who was fired from the Las Vegas Raiders a mere five games into the 2023 season. McDaniels' second-stint as a head coach ended in disaster once again.
While McDaniels didn't work out as a head coach, he found success as an offensive coordinator under former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Even after Tom Brady's departure, McDaniels led a productive offense that adjusted for the skillsets of quarterback Cam Newton. McDaniels' guided quarterback Mac Jones to a successful rookie campaign during the 2020 NFL season. That was the last year the Patriots made it to the playoffs.
Although there’s no future for Belichick in New England, it’s possible that McDaniels could find himself coaching there again. That is, unless Belichick recruits his former disciple to join him at his next coaching destination.
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe recently spoke about how Belichick’s decision could shape the path of his former disciple during The Pats Interference Podcast.
“It’s too early because I want to see what happens with Belichick. If Belichick gets the Falcons job, I think there’s a very strong chance he brings McDaniels with him. If Belichick doesn’t get the Falcons job, I think there’s… McDaniels probably jumps to the top of the list with the Patriots. So, we’ll see. There’s still a lot at play here. I’ve spoken to OC candidates this cycle, and the Patriots job is not highly coveted. It’s just, it’s not.”
Even if the Patriots want McDaniels, it may be difficult to return to the place that likely had McDaniels in its coaching succession plan just a few years ago. McDaniels was expected to take over head coaching duties once Belichick relinquished the reins, but it seems nothing has gone according to plan for the former Raiders head coach. McDaniels elected to take the Las Vegas job rather than waiting for Belichick's departure.
Instead of McDaniels, Mayo became New England's next head coach, affirming the adage, “Good things come to those who wait.”