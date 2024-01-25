NFL rumors: Insider instantly snuffs Andy Reid murmurs, Pats OC in waiting, Falcons wide net
The Atlanta Falcons are conducting an exhaustingly exhaustive head coaching search, the future of the New England Patriots offensive coaching staff may lie in Belichick's hands and Andy Reid might retire.
By Kinnu Singh
Atlanta Falcons cast a wide net for next head coach
The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith after another disappointing season culminated in a 7-10 record.
Team owner Arthur Blank announced that the Falcons would conduct an exhaustive search for their next head coach, and he wasn't exaggerating. The organization has interviewed 14 coaches for the position. Those candidates have ranged from high-profile names to up-and-coming coordinators.
While the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders opted to hire from within their organizations, the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers brought in new talent.
The Falcons were among the finalists to land Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, but the highly-coveted candidate signed with the Chargers on Wednesday. Atlanta interviewed Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as well, but he ended up in Tennessee.
Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel, who have both interviewed with Atlanta, are the most more high-profile names remaining for Atlanta's head coach position.
Atlanta's ground game ranked ninth in the league with 2,159 total rushing yards and their passing attack ranked 22nd. The Falcons have a young and talented core, but they need to find their next franchise quarterback to revitalize their passing attack.
UPDATE: The Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to be their new head coach.