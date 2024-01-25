NFL rumors: Insider instantly snuffs Andy Reid murmurs, Pats OC in waiting, Falcons wide net
The Atlanta Falcons are conducting an exhaustingly exhaustive head coaching search, the future of the New England Patriots offensive coaching staff may lie in Belichick's hands and Andy Reid might retire.
By Kinnu Singh
Insider instantly snuffs Andy Reid murmurs
As Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid prepares for his sixth consecutive conference championship appearance, rumors are swirling that the future Hall of Famer is considering retirement.
Reid was asked about the possibility of retirement in the days leading up to Kansas City's win against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Round.
“I haven’t even thought about that," Reid said. "I’m thinking about one thing. I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions because I’m old — but not that old."
Still, if Reid figured that he would be asked about retirement, then he had thought about it — at least to some extent.
When one user on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggested Reid's retirement, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright responded, saying that he does not believe Reid is ready to hang up the headset just yet.
Reid's retirement wouldn't be entirely shocking. The year began with an exodus of football's most experienced head coaches. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll both parted ways with their respective teams, while Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired.
That makes Reid the most experienced active head coach in the NFL. The 65-year-old coach spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Chiefs prior to the 2013 NFL season. Over 25 years, Reid has compiled a 258-144-1 regular season record (64.1 percent) along with a 40-24 postseason record (60.0 percent). He has won two of his four Super Bowl appearances as a head coach.
Reid 's Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game as Reid looks to pick up his third Super Bowl championship. Reid has a 4-6 record in conference championship games.
You can see where these rumors are coming from, as the legendary head coach will be 66 at the start of the 2024 campaign and isn’t getting any younger. With his legacy already secured and seeing coaching legends like Nick Saban and Bill Belichick depart their teams, it’s fair to wonder if Reid will follow suit.