NFL Rumors: Jets' failed QB heist, Hunter Renfrow trade buzz, Bears preach patience

NFL Rumors: Jets' failed QB heist
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Revenge of LaFleur? Rams block Jets from signing Brett Rypien
After being unfairly painted as the scapegoat of the Jets' miserable 2022 season, what does Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur do? He gets some revenge, of course.
There's actually no evidence that LaFleur played a part in the Rams' recent roster moves, but it makes for a better story to think he did.
What's the big story? Well, the Rams basically blocked the New York Jets from signing quarterback Brett Rypien from the practice squad on Thursday. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Rams were "aware" that New York was interested in Rypien and decided to elevate him to the 53-man roster to protect him from the Jets' grabby hands. Los Angeles cleared a roster spot for Rypien by placing rookie Stetson Bennett on the non-football injury list.
After Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, the Jets have declared their faith in QB1 and former first-rounder Zach Wilson. Given how that predictable narrative played out last year, the team has been looking for a quality backup with a reported emphasis on quarterbacks with experience in OC Nathaniel Hackett's system.
Hackett and Rypien spent time together last year in Denver; Rypien, a Boise State product, made two starts for the Broncos. As a fun fact, two of Rypien's three career starts have come against the Jets.
Alas, the Jets' hopes to bring him on for the 2023 season have been dashed. In his three career starts, the 27-year-old Rypien has thrown for four touchdowns against eight interceptions, so it's not like he was destined to become the Jets' caped hero in a hopeful Super Bowl-contending campaign.
With Rypien out of reach, the Jets have several other veteran options available including Chad Henne and Blake Bortles, who both have experience playing under Hackett.