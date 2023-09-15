NFL Rumors: Jets' failed QB heist, Hunter Renfrow trade buzz, Bears preach patience
NFL Rumors: Hunter Renfrow could be exactly what Panthers' Bryce Young needs in 2023
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a rough initiation in Week 1. Two picks, just 127 passing yards, and on top of that, the football of his first career touchdown pass got chucked into the stands.
Rookie quarterbacks have seen worse, but... they've also seen better. To facilitate Young's transition to the NFL, the Panthers could consider equipping him with a few more dangerous weapons. This past offseason, Carolina traded D.J. Moore and acquired Adam Thielen, which most wouldn't consider an upgrade at all. Young wideouts Terrace Marshall and Laviska Shenault may need more time to develop, as they combined for just four catches for 39 yards against the Falcons.
Maybe the Panthers inquire about Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow?
The NFL trade deadline is still a month and a half away, and there may be too many overreactions about teams' Week 1 performances. Renfrow won't make up for Moore's speed on the outside, but at least he could serve as a reliable target in the middle of the field to relieve some of the pressure in the Panthers' passing game.
Renfrow has been mixed in trade rumors throughout the offseason with the Raiders' flurry of roster changes, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him find a new home by the year's end. He feasted in the slot in his lone Pro Bowl campaign two years ago, recording over 1,000-plus receiving yards and nine touchdowns and solidifying himself as then-QB Derek Carr's favorite target.
The fifth-year wideout has since been slowly phased out of the Raiders' offense, or at least it appears that way. Renfrow played 13 offensive snaps in Week 1. Unless his snap count increases dramatically throughout 2023, he and the Raiders may be better off parting ways.