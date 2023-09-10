Panthers do everything they can to break Bryce Young, including losing his first TD ball
NFL rookies are having a crazy debut in Week 1, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young included.
By Kristen Wong
Football is back! For Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, though, one certain football is gone.
Young scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 1's game against the Atlanta Falcons, tossing a short pass outside to tight end Hayden Hurst to tie the game, 7-7.
Hurst, an ex-Bengals players, could have chosen any number of celebrations but did the one that would break Young's heart. After catching the pass and shaking off his defender to step into the red zone for the score, Hurst flung the ball deep into the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Yeah... Young's never getting that ball back.
The No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has delivered a mixed bag so far with 86 passing yards and one touchdown against one interception in the first half.
Panthers: Bryce Young's first touchdown ball gets tossed into the stands
Seeing Young throw the first touchdown of his career made Panthers fans jump for joy -- it's just too bad Young may never get that ball again due to his teammate's rash actions.
In a gritty NFC South opening matchup, Young may need to rely on a combination of his quick feet and decisive passing to get the win. He's spread the ball well around to Hurst, Terrace Marshall, and Laviska Shenault and has mostly avoided any sloppy plays; he recovered his own lost fumble, though he did throw a lazy pick in his own territory that led to a quick Falcons touchdown.
There are worse ways to start one's NFL debut, and Young's got the rest of the season to prove his potential.
That first touchdown surely won't be Young's last -- it's just unfortunate that the Panthers quarterback won't get to have an emotional memento of his season-opening game, barring a surprising act of kindness from a Falcons fan.