NFL rumors: Jets not giving up on star trade hopes, Falcons make definitive QB move, Raiders signaling HC decision
- The Raiders seem impressed by Antonio Pierce
- The Falcons have made their choice at QB
- Jets still hungry for a star trade this offseason
By Josh Wilson
The Jets are all-in on Davante Adams, no matter how long it takes
At the NFL trade deadline, the New York Jets tried to talk the Raiders into a Davante Adams trade, but the Raiders had bigger fish to fry. A few days following the deadline, after no substantial moves were made by Las Vegas, the team fired its general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.
Suddenly, it made sense why the Raiders didn't opt to trade Adams despite an offer being on the table from the Jets and possibly more from other teams if they officially made him available him in trade talks.
New York isn't giving up on the mission, though, expected to pursue an Adams trade this offseason according to insider Adam, Schefter. Adams, for his part, likely would be open to such a deal. It all comes down to the Raiders and how willing they are to trade him.
Las Vegas likely didn't trade Adams despite knowing they'd move on from Ziegler and McDaniels in hopes of keeping him in place for the team's next general manager to make the ultimate decision on. He's under team control through the 2026 season and is therefore a sizable building block for whoever takes over in Vegas. The next GM could choose to build a team around Adams or trade him to build a stockpile of draft picks.
New York, of course, is motivated to acquire Adams to pair him with former teammate Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an Achilles' tendon tear in Week 1 of the season but appears hopeful to return for a potential postseason appearance. He certainly appears engaged enough to push retirement off at least one more year and play for the Jets again next season. New York's interest in Adams is certainly motivated by planning around Rodgers.
Schefter suggests that the Raiders appetite for a Davante Adams trade will largely depend on how their season ends and whether or not the Raiders can prove they can be competitive as presently built. If they spiral, a trade appears to be more likely to be on the table.